Meta brings digital avatars in WhatsApp

December 09, 2022 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Meta is introducing avatars to WhatsApp to allow its users express themselves in a new and personalized way.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private,” Meta said in a blog on Wednesday.

WhatsApp users can create their digital versions from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features and outfits. They can then use the personalised avatars as their profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions, Meta said.

The company has also assured to continue delivering style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures and more to make these avatars even better over time.

In October, Microsoft also introduced digital avatars in its video conferencing app, Teams, which allow users to join meetings in Teams by choosing the avatar that fits their specific meeting, casual, professional, or day-to-day.

The avatar builder allows users to select from several combinations to customise their avatar that represent their physical attributes, wardrobe, accessories, and more.