PlayStation Plus games for May unveiled.

May 03, 2024 10:31 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

PlayStation Plus has revealed four new games that will drop on the platform on May 7. These include the ‘EA Sports FC 24’, ‘Ghostrunner 2’, Tunic’ and ‘Darkness in Destiny 2: Lightfall’.

‘EA Sports FC 24’ brings technologies including HyperMotionV and PlayStyles optimised by Opta, alongside the enhanced Frostbite Engine for improved realism. The game brings over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues, including the UEFA Champions League.

Additionally, PS Plus members can ignite their Football Ultimate Team journey or bolster their current squad with the PlayStation Plus Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack. This pack features 11 top-tier, untradeable players rated 82 or higher, along with an iconic football legend as an ICON Loan Player Pick for seven matches. This exclusive bundle is conveniently accessible alongside the monthly lineup of PlayStation Plus games on the PlayStation Store.

‘Ghostrunner 2’ will allow players to virtually step into a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world where survival hinges on split-second decisions and execution. Ghostrunner 2 amps up the action with enhanced combat mechanics, non-linear levels, and challenging new modes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

‘Tunic’ will transport gamers to a visually pleasing world filled with secrets and dangers. Players will need to traverse shadowy forests, ancient ruins, and treacherous catacombs as they uncover hidden treasures and face off against towering foes. Users will need to master the art of combat including dodging, blocking, and striking to succeed.

‘Destiny 2: Lightfall’ will allow players to explore a vibrant neon metropolis, engage in high-stakes battles against the Shadow Legion, and unlock new Dark powers with the Strand subclass. The game will allow players to customise their Guardian.