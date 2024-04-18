Sony INZONE Buds review: Impressive sound quality meets low latency support

April 18, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Sony launched its INZONE Buds in India on January 19. The device features improved Active Noise Cancellation, exceptional battery life, and minimal latency, along with Sony’s classic sound signature. Priced at ₹ 17,990, the TWS earbuds support the Bluetooth LE standard and ship with a dongle for broader connectivity options.

Connectivity

Sony’s INZONE Buds offer a mixed bag in compatibility. It supports Bluetooth v5.3. and comes with the LE Audio Bluetooth standard. This means users can only directly connect devices that feature the supported Bluetooth LC3 Codec; regular Bluetooth is not supported.

If your device lacks this standard, the company provides a 2.4GHz USB-C dongle that can be plugged into your device for easy connection to the buds. While it may seem counterintuitive to use an additional accessory to connect these wireless earbuds, the dongle works remarkably well, providing an almost instantaneous connection to the buds without the need to tinker with Bluetooth settings.

The INZONE Buds’ 2.4GHz wireless connectivity via the Dongle offers a reliable and stable connection for gaming, making them an excellent choice for PlayStation and PC gamers. However, if you primarily use devices that neither support Bluetooth LE Audio standards nor feature a Type-C port, you may need to consider alternative options to ensure seamless connectivity and functionality.

Design

The Sony INZONE Buds come with a durable charging case that offers practicality over extravagance. While the case has a dedicated space to carry the dongle with ease, the addition of another moving part may not feel the most convenient. The case features a pairing button, a USB-C port for charging on the rear, and a single LED indicator on the front for battery and pairing status.

Opening the magnetically sealed case reveals the INZONE Buds nestled inside, with the USB-C 2.4GHz dongle neatly placed between them in a dedicated compartment. The package also includes six additional earbud tips of various sizes and a USB-C charging cable.

The case is a little on the bulkier side as it needs to house not only the buds but also the dongle. Additionally, the earbuds lie flat inside the case. The INZONE Buds themselves are elegantly crafted, and available in either white or black. We received the black variant of the device.

The earbuds are clearly marked for left and right ears, and inserting them triggers a brief jingle to indicate they are on. A voice prompt also informs you of the current mode (Bluetooth or USB transceiver).

One of the standout features of the Sony INZONE Buds is their exceptional comfort and secure fit. Even during long listening sessions, the earbuds remained comfortable and did not cause any irritation or discomfort, ensuring an uninterrupted listening experience.

The USB-C dongle features a switch with two settings for PS5/mobile and PC use, along with a white LED indicator to show when it’s active. A reset button is also included for easy reversion to the default USB transceiver option if needed. The device comes with IPX4 equivalent protection for improved water and dust resistance.

The device has touch controls that are responsive, instantly yielding the desired result with a quick tap or double tap. Users can customize the mapping within the Inzone PC software (there’s no smartphone app here).

Sound quality

The Sony INZONE Buds feature an 8.4mm dynamic driver, offering exceptional sound quality. The earbuds feature a very pleasant sound profile with proper separation between the highs, mids, and lows. This will allow users to hear every instrument clearly without any noticeable meddling.

The bass is rich and clean but does not overpower other frequencies. The mids are thick and well-defined, and the highs are just enough for the vocals to truly shine without seeming too sharp and jarring. We tested a diverse playlist including songs from a wide variety of genres and found that the device kept up incredibly well.

When listening to ‘Ice Attack’ by Future and Metro Boomin, the earbuds were able to reproduce clean bass and the vocals shone through incredibly well. The ad-libs were well maintained, and we could easily visualise the placement of different instruments in the mix. We listened to ‘High Hopes’ by Pink Floyd which boasts of a wild intro. The INZONE Buds did not miss a beat.

The vocals were clear, the instruments had great separation, and we were able to visualise exactly what the band hoped to deliver with the song. While earbuds are not known for their soundstage, the INZONE Buds feature a wide virtual soundstage which may not beat some high-end headphones but is incredibly impressive for a pair of TWS earbuds.

In gaming, the INZONE Buds excel, thanks to their detailed soundstage and excellent separation of audio cues. Whether you’re playing a fast-paced shooter or a story-driven RPG, these earbuds provide clear, precise audio that enhances your gaming experience. The wide soundstage will allow users to clearly distinguish between explosions, dialogue, and background music without one overpowering the other.

Active Noise Cancellation

The Sony INZONE Buds feature industry-leading active noise cancellation (ANC) effectively reducing or eliminating ambient noise. Whether you’re in a noisy office, a busy coffee shop, or a crowded bus, the ANC works to create a serene listening environment. This is particularly beneficial while listening to music, watching movies, and playing games in noisy surroundings. The ANC can easily drown out noises from your noisy neighbours or the occasional traffic noise.

One of the standout features of the INZONE Buds’ ANC is its ability to maintain audio quality while reducing noise. Many ANC headphones and earbuds can introduce audio artefacts or affect sound quality when ANC is activated, but the INZONE Buds deliver clear, crisp audio even with ANC turned on.

App and customisation

The customization options for the INZONE Buds are managed through the Inzone Hub, an exclusive software available only for Windows PCs. With this software, you can create custom gestures, set preset profiles, and enable spatial audio for an enhanced listening experience.

The Inzone Hub offers a 10-band EQ for fine-tuning headset audio, dynamic range control, and a game/chat balance slider. However, the microphone settings are limited, featuring only an auto gain control toggle and a sidetone slider. Notably, the EQ does not include a gaming preset, which may be a drawback for some users.

Sony also offers a spatial sound personalisation feature, accessible through the 360 Spatial Sound app on your phone. This app scans your ears to create a profile that adjusts the simulated surround sound to better match your ear shape. This profile can then be synced with the Inzone Hub for a more personalised audio experience.

Battery Life

The INZONE Buds offer solid backup allowing for up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge through a 2.4GHz connection (and roughly 24 via Bluetooth). The charging case offers an additional 24 hours of battery life.

Accidentally placing the earbuds out of the case does not significantly drain the battery, unlike other earbuds. We were easily able to use the earbuds for 4-5 days on a single charge when using the dongle. Using the earbuds with a Bluetooth LE-supported device will offer a better battery backup.

Verdict

The Sony INZONE Buds offer great sound quality, exceptional battery life, and improved Active Noise Cancellation. While the device only supports the Bluetooth LE standard, the dongle works incredibly well and connects smoothly. The buds especially excel in gaming with low latency and a wide soundstage. If you’re willing to overlook the limited direct connectivity (only supporting devices with LE Bluetooth) and use the dongle, the INZONE Buds offer a great choice for an improved gaming experience and competent audio quality.