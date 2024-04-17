GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PlayStation Plus to remove 25 PS5 and PS4 games in May

Among the departing games are eight notable Final Fantasy titles, including classics like Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 15, and the HD Remaster of Final Fantasy X|X-2.

April 17, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PlayStation Plus to remove 25 PS5 and PS4 games.

PlayStation Plus to remove 25 PS5 and PS4 games. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

PlayStation Plus is gearing up for one of its largest game clearouts yet, per a report by IGN published on Tuesday, citing Push Square. This will include the removal of 25 titles from the service next month.

Among the departing games are eight notable Final Fantasy titles, including classics like Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 15, and the HD remaster of ‘Final Fantasy X|X-2.’

The exodus is scheduled for May 21, 2024, affecting games on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will make room for new additions like the indie hit ‘Dave the Diver,’ which is joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

Sony PS5 Pro to offer faster GPU, improved ray-tracing and system memory: Report

Additionally, the upcoming release ‘Tales of Kenzera: Zau’ will debut on April 23 as a day-one inclusion in the catalog. Developed by Surgent Studios and published by EA, the game is a 2.5D action-exploration title influenced by the personal experiences of Assassin’s Creed actor Abubakar Salim with grief.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Here is the full list of games departing PlayStation Plus in May: Abzu (PS4), Adr1ft (PS4), How to Survive 2 (PS4), The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4), Ashen (PS4), Last Stop (PS5, PS4), I Am Dead (PS5, PS4), Absolver: Downfall (PS4), My Friend Pedro (PS4), The Messenger (PS4), Jotun (PS4), Sundered (PS4), World of Final Fantasy (PS4), This Is the Police (PS4), This Is the Police 2 (PS4), ELEX (PS4), Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4), Minit (PS4), Observation (PS4), Final Fantasy IX (PS4), Final Fantasy VII (PS4), Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4), Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4), and Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (PS4).

