PlayStation Plus to remove 25 PS5 and PS4 games in May

April 17, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

PlayStation Plus is gearing up for one of its largest game clearouts yet, per a report by IGN published on Tuesday, citing Push Square. This will include the removal of 25 titles from the service next month.

Among the departing games are eight notable Final Fantasy titles, including classics like Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 15, and the HD remaster of ‘Final Fantasy X|X-2.’

The exodus is scheduled for May 21, 2024, affecting games on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will make room for new additions like the indie hit ‘Dave the Diver,’ which is joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

Additionally, the upcoming release ‘Tales of Kenzera: Zau’ will debut on April 23 as a day-one inclusion in the catalog. Developed by Surgent Studios and published by EA, the game is a 2.5D action-exploration title influenced by the personal experiences of Assassin’s Creed actor Abubakar Salim with grief.

Here is the full list of games departing PlayStation Plus in May: Abzu (PS4), Adr1ft (PS4), How to Survive 2 (PS4), The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4), Ashen (PS4), Last Stop (PS5, PS4), I Am Dead (PS5, PS4), Absolver: Downfall (PS4), My Friend Pedro (PS4), The Messenger (PS4), Jotun (PS4), Sundered (PS4), World of Final Fantasy (PS4), This Is the Police (PS4), This Is the Police 2 (PS4), ELEX (PS4), Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4), Minit (PS4), Observation (PS4), Final Fantasy IX (PS4), Final Fantasy VII (PS4), Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4), Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4), and Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (PS4).