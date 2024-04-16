Sony PlayStation confirms Genshin Impact version 4.6 release date

April 16, 2024 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

Sony has confirmed the arrival of Genshin Impact‘s version 4.6 via a post on its official PlayStation blog.

The update will be released on April 24 and will introduce exciting developments. Players will be able to explore the power and backstory of Arlecchino, a character who has been both friend and foe. Following the Fontaine crisis, the Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers will be available as a recruitable team member and a challenging Weekly Boss.

The update will also introduce a large submerged ancient empire in the Sea of Bygone Eras and will include new Trounce Domain challenges and a Story Quest to learn more of Arlecchino’s power and past.

Additionally, the update introduces a new adventure in the sunken kingdom of Remuria, where players will navigate through a vibrant deep-sea area to uncover the kingdom’s lost history. King Remus’s Symphony, a special power that unleashes soundwaves, plays a key role in this adventure.

The update will also allow users to experience a music tour organised by Arataki Itto and Dvorak in Inazuma.