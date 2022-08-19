Oppo’s sister smartphone brand, OnePlus, had already announced its roadmap for the ColorOS rollout during the OnePlus 10T launch on August 3

Oppo’s sister smartphone brand, OnePlus, had already announced its roadmap for the ColorOS rollout during the OnePlus 10T launch on August 3

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, on Thursday released the global version of its new operating system, ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The ColorOS 13 represents Aquamorphic designs inspired by water.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Oppo’s sister smartphone brand, OnePlus, had already announced its roadmap for the ColorOS roll out during the OnePlus 10T launch on August 3 this month.

“The UI features a new theme inspired by the changing colour of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, along with the new system font that improves the readability of system text in any language,” said Oppo.

With the ColorOS 13, a new series of Always-On Display images called ‘Homeland’ will depict scenes of wild animals in nature. It will also display information related to music and food delivery apps as well. Oppo has partnered with Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato for this.

Oppo announces ColorOS 13 with Aquamorphic elements and visual changes | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ColorOS 13 brings the Dynamic Computing Engine, Oppo’s new system-level technical solutions, developed in-house, to bring increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background.

The company has also developed a meeting assistant for a smartphone with ColorOS 13. The meeting assistant can automatically prioritise wireless data packages to provide a more stable connection during online calls. It also simplifies banner notifications to minimise distractions while allowing users to add the Notes shortcut in a small pop-up window.

On privacy, the ColorOS 13 will automatically delete the clipboard history after a short period, Oppo said.

Oppo’s flagship smartphones Find N foldable smartphone and Find X5 Pro will be the first devices worldwide to receive the Android 13 beta update. It plans to roll out nearly 35 smartphone models within 2022. OPPO will roll out ColorOS 13 to over 20 more devices starting in 2023.