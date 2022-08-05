OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G: Appealing in all sense but faces rivalry

While the OPPO Reno 8 Pro has an appealing design that catches eyeballs, it faces stiff competition from the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T

OPPO launched the 8 th edition of the Reno series a few days ago in the form of Reno 8 Pro 5G about which we gave you a glimpse of our impression. The new phone comes with power-packed features but can it attract users especially when the likes of iQOO 9T, and OnePlus 10T have marked their entrance into the flagship segment? Let’s find it out!

Design

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a beautiful body design and color. The phone comes with light body weight and easy grip as it has curved edges. The phone has a tall display and a selfie camera sensor placed at the center of the display on the top. The unit which we got to review has a glazed green body colour giving the phone an elegant and unique look. The placements of the buttons are as usual like the previous phones with the power button on the right side and the volume keys on the left side. At the bottom of the phone lies the dual SIM tray, Type-C port, and mono speaker outlet. The rear side looks catchy as the rectangular frame gives the phone a distinct look. The rectangular frame consists of three camera sensors with the primary and secondary camera sensors carved out in a bigger lens frame the third camera sensor lies next to the two big lenses and there is an LED flash within the frame too.

Display

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G ships with a 6.7-inch screen AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In the display settings, there are two refresh rate options where one can choose between the locked 60Hz mode or can change the setting to 120Hz which delivers an extra smooth user interface. It is worth mentioning too that some apps adjust themselves to run at 90Hz. The phone comes with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The 10-bit display delivers brilliant colours on screen. The colours reproduction on the screen are very bright and punchy and watching any content on Netflix, Amazon feels very delightful due to the HDR10+ certification. The display also has an inbuilt fingerprint sensor which is very quick to respond to the touch.

OS

The Reno 8 Pro runs on the latest ColorOS 12.1 on top of Android 12. The OS offers a clean look and easy navigation. The OS allows you to adjust the position of the sidebar, taking out the probability of interference with the back gesture in case you are using the standard Android gesture. With the use of the selfie camera, the Reno 8 Pro includes a few unique movements it calls “Air gestures.” One can use it to answer calls or browse on the screen by flicking the wrist.

Processor

OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is powered by a Dimensity 8100-Max octa-core processor which we have seen in the OnePlus 10R. The recent launches from iQOO and OnePlus with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will surely make the competition tough in the processor segment. The processor comes with 4 Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.85 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0GHz CPU s, a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, a 780 ISP, and a MediaTek APU 580 AI processing unit, plus an LPDDR5 memory controller on a 5nm TSMC node. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration. There is no complaint in handling the tasks. The gaming experience is also very good, one can play games in their highest settings without any glitches. The Adreno GPU used to assist the processor for an enhanced gaming experience does its job very nicely.

Camera

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera sensor. The primary sensor is a wide lens of 50MP, the secondary sensor is an ultrawide lens of 8MP and the third sensor is a 2MP macro lens. The phone features a 32MP wide lens for capturing selfies. The phone comes with MariSilicon X imaging NPU which assists you to capture noise-free images. The primary rear sensor has a Qual-Bayer pixel arrangement and captures 12.5MP images by default. The images captured were very detailed, sharp, and clean as the camera trio is on point with every slight detail taken into consideration. The ultrawide images were also very precise. The images captured at night were amazing too but the lack of OIS is evident as you can notice some granular details to be missing out.

The selfies captured were sharp and maintain details with no major alterations. The rear camera sensor comes with various modes like Portrait, Pro, Extra HD, Panorama, Macro, Film, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View video, etc. One can capture 4K Videos at 30fps in a very detailed manner. The overall camera performance is on point with every micro detail taken into consideration no matter how the lighting conditions are.

Battery

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G holds a 4,500mAh battery power and the processor with its dynamic range assists in the slow consumption of the power. While reviewing, the phone lasted a day easily with average use but we needed to put it to charge after intensive use like gaming for hours, and playing movies for 5-6 hours. The phone comes with an 80W fast charger and has the capability to charge the phone within half an hour.

Conclusion

OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G looks very appealing and it does catch the eyeballs due to its unique body color. The MariSilicon X Imaging NPU assists very well in delivering detailed and sharp images even at night. The only concern for the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is the entry of two flagship phones OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T that comes with a comparatively powerful processor, charger of high output, etc. which are surely going make users think once before opting for Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G.