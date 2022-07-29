Oppo to invest $60 million to strengthen its supply chain in India

Haider Ali Khan July 29, 2022 19:23 IST

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, on Friday announced an initiative called Vihaan to strengthen its local SME and MSME suppliers and boost operations and will invest $60 million in the next five years under this scheme

Oppo to invest $60 million to strengthen its suppliers chain in India | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Recently, Oppo has been under ED radar for alleged PMLA violations. The smartphone maker aims to partner with more local suppliers to strengthen its local supply chain. Currently, Oppo is the fifth largest smartphone seller in India in Q2 2022 with 11% market share, says Counterpoint Research. Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) “In the next 5 years, OPPO India will be focussing on initiating the development of next-gen technologies such as AI, 5G etc. to accelerate the product development process from India, empowering and mentoring technology start-ups end-to-end, and exploring collaborations with educational institutions to nurture the innovation culture,” said Oppo. Till now, Oppo claims to invest ₹ 2,400 crores to set up its mega factory in UP’s Greater Noida. The manufacturing unit makes phones for Oppo, OnePlus and Realme. Oppo has a R&D unit at Hyderabad as well. “With a robust local supply chain getting established, the time is right for promoting exports of our quality ‘Make in India’ smartphones to identified markets. This would facilitate OPPO India in expanding the export capacity to USD 5 billion over the next five years,” said Vivek Vasishtha, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Oppo India.



