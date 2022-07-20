Qualcomm announces two new wearable platforms

They are designed for low power consumption and extended battery life, the company claimed

Qualcomm on Wednesday launched a suite of new wearable platforms, Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. These platforms are designed for low power consumption and extended battery life, claims Qualcomm.

“The Snapdragon W5+ platform claims 50% lower power, 2X higher performance, and 30% smaller size, compared to our previous generation, enabling wearable manufacturers to deliver the differentiated experiences consumers demand,” said Qualcomm.

Based on the hybrid architecture, the platform is comprised of a 4nm-based system-on-chip and 22nm-based integrated always-on co-processor. It incorporates a series of platform innovations including new Bluetooth 5.3 architecture, low power islands for Wi-Fi, navigation support, audio, and low power states such as deep sleep and hibernate.

“We are thrilled to be working with a range of customers and partners, thus expanding our thriving wearable ecosystem, and are delighted to announce 25 designs in the pipeline across segments based on the new platforms,” said Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director and Global Head of Smart Wearables at Qualcomm Technologies.

Last year, Qualcomm collaborated with smartphone maker Oppo and wearable manufacturer Mobvoi.