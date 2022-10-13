Microsoft launches Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Laptop 5 has 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 USB-A port, 1 Surface Connect port and a 3.5mm audio jack

Microsoft on Wednesday expanded its Surface portfolio by launching the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Studio 2 Plus. The US-based company also announced new features for Windows 11, Audio Dock and Microsoft Presenter during the event.

Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 comes with Intel and ARM variants. The ARM model of the Surface Pro 9 features a Qualcomm SQ3 chip with 5G support. The 13-inch Surface Pro 9 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet gets the Slim Pen 2 support.

The Intel-based variant uses the 12 th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 SoC. The Surface Pro 9 begins with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Microsoft claims to offer 15.5 hours of battery life on the Intel variant whereas the 5G Qualcomm model can give up to 19 hours of battery back up.

There are other features available like webcam, auto framing, noise reduction, etc. The Intel-backed Surface Pro 9 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports while the Qualcomm model gets two Thunderbolt 3.2 ports.

The Surface Pro 9 uses LPDDR5 RAM in the Intel variant starting at 8GB that goes up to 32GB, expandable up to 1TB. The 5G Qualcomm model has LPDDR4X RAM in 8GB and 16GB forms. It can be expanded up to 512GB.

Surface Laptop 5

The 13.5-inch laptop features Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. There’s a 15-inch variant as well that only comes in the i7 format. The RAM starts at 8GB having PPDDR5X with storage up to 1TB. The smaller form factor claims to get 18 hours of backup while the 15-inch variant should reach 17 hours. The company has used the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protecting the Surface Laptop 5.

The Surface Laptop 5 has 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 USB-A port, 1 Surface Connect port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A promotional image showing the Surface devices launched by Microsoft | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus features the Intel 11 th Gen i7 processor and a mobile version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated video memory. The 28-inch Studio 2 Plus comes with RGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. The desktop comes with a Surface Pen, keyboard, mouse and power cord.

The desktop has 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. The Surface Studio 2 Plus has 3 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB-A 3.1 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a gigabit Ethernet port.

Audio Dock

The Audio Dock is a speaker that doubles as the USB-C hub for a laptop. The Audio Dock has a 20W speaker and a 5W subwoofer. There are dedicated volume keys and control buttons on top of the dock. It also supports MacOS. The Audio Dock features 1 HDMI-out, 2 USB-C ports, and 1 USB-A port.