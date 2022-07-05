Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched with Intel 11th Gen i5 processor

The series’ price puts it among the high-end laptops, if not gaming and premium devices

The series’ price puts it among the high-end laptops, if not gaming and premium devices

Microsoft on Tuesday launched the Surface Laptop Go 2 in India, priced at ₹73,999 for the starting variant. The laptop will be available for sale on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and other commercial authorized resellers.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is being sold as an ‘affordable’ laptop here, but the pricing of the series makes it stand among the high-end laptops, if not hardcore gaming and premium ones. The Laptop Go 2 comes in two variants here; the 8GB/128GB model is priced at ₹73,999, and the 8GB/256GB variant is sold for ₹80,999.

For business clients, these laptops will be sold at different price points starting from ₹79,090.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The Surface Laptop Go 2 also features fast charging. The Laptop Go 2 carries a weight of 1.12 kgs, the company claims. It has fingerprint reader integrated in the power button.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 gets 3:2 aspect ratio, 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display, HD camera, and dual studio mics. The Surface Laptop Go 2 has a USB Type-C port and a usual USB port to connect external devices. The laptop can be charged through Surface Connect port.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections. We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India. Whether you’re seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure. In a time when we expect more from our PCs, Surface Laptop Go 2 is here to deliver on that expectation at an incredible price for everyone,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.