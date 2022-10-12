Microsoft enables automatic phishing protection in Windows 11

Enhanced phishing protection is baked into the Windows 11 operating system and automatically detects danger when users type their password into any app or site.

Admins can know exactly when a password has been stolen and be equipped to better protect against such attacks | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft is offering automatic phishing protection to Windows 11 users that will notify them of any probable phishing attacks.

Enhanced phishing protection is baked into the Windows 11 operating system and automatically detects danger when users type their password into any app or site. Windows understands whether that app or website is secure; if not, it will notify users of danger, Microsoft said in a blog.

Admins can know exactly when a password has been stolen and be equipped to better protect against such attacks. When Windows 11 protects against one phishing attack, that threat intelligence cascades to protect other Windows users interacting with other apps and sites that are experiencing the same attack.

Windows analyses where password entry occurs. For any unsafe usage of the password typed to sign into the Windows device, it lets users know that they need to change their password and automatically reports the unsafe password usage to IT so the incident can be tracked.

A blocking dialog warning is displayed prompting users to change their password if they type their password into a phishing site in any Chromium browser or into an application connecting to a phishing site.

If users try to store their password locally, like in Notepad or in any Microsoft 365 app, Windows 11 warns them that this is an unsafe practice and urges them to delete it from the file.