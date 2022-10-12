Meta, Facebook’s parent, has been making aggressive strides in the metaverse sector, in spite of its Reality Labs unit losing around $6 billion in 2022

Microsoft has planned to bring its remote work and productivity tools, and cloud gaming to Meta’s virtual reality (VR) Quest devices.

The tech company will bring its ‘Mesh for Teams’ feature, which helps professionals participate in digital gatherings, to Quest headsets. Windows 365 and Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint will also be available in Meta’s VR ecosystem, according to a release by Microsoft on Tuesday.

Users will also be able to stream a Windows Cloud PC while using the Meta Quest headsets.

Microsoft is also planning to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta Quest Store, allowing gamers to stream several high-quality Xbox games to phones, tablets, PCs, select smart TVs, and the Meta Quest platform, the company stated in the release.

The Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 headsets will be supported by Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory.

However, its Reality Labs unit, which works on metaverse projects, has lost around $6 billion in the current year.