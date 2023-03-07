HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

In spite of rumours of unauthorised leaks, Facebook-parent Meta said it will keep releasing its AI tools to approved researchers

March 07, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Meta logo on a phone

File photo of the Meta logo on a phone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms Inc. on Monday said it will continue to release its artificial intelligence tools to approved researchers despite claims on online message boards that its latest large language model had leaked to unauthorised users.

"While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness," Meta said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Brave browser introduces AI-powered summaries

Facebook owner Meta maintains a major AI research arm and last month released LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI. Meta claimed that the model can achieve the kind of human-like conversational abilities of AI systems designed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI and Alphabet Inc. while using far less computing power.

Unlike some rivals such as OpenAI, which keeps tight wraps on its technology and charges software developers to access it, Meta's AI research arm shares most of its work openly. But AI tools also contain the potential for abuse, such as creating and spreading false information.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

To avoid those kinds of misuse, Meta makes its tools available to researchers and other entities affiliated with government, civil society and academia under a non-commercial license after a vetting process.

Last week, users on the online forum 4Chan claimed to have made the model available for download. Reuters could not independently verify those claims.

In its statement, Meta said its LLaMA release was handled in the same way as previous models and that it does not plan to change its strategy.

"It’s Meta's goal to share state-of-the-art AI models with members of the research community to help us evaluate and improve those models," Meta said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.