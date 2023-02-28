HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta creates new product group for generative AI

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news of a generative AI product group through his new Instagram channel

February 28, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Meta logo and associated brands

File photo of the Meta logo and associated brands | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday the creation of a “new top-level product group” at Meta that aims to “turbocharge” the company’s work in the generative AI space.

Mr. Zuckerberg explained that different Meta teams working on generative AI would be streamlined to make a single group that will build “delightful experiences” for users while being powered by the new technology.

ALSO READ
Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model

“We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences,” said Mr. Zuckerberg.

The Meta chief made the announcement through the newly released Instagram broadcast channel which allows select creators to message all their followers at once.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Over the longer term, we’ll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways,” said Mr. Zuckerberg.

He admitted there was a lot of foundational work that needed to be done first before proceeding to the “futuristic” aspects.

The news comes amidst reports that Meta is planning to fire thousands of employees in its second round of job cuts.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.