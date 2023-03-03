Brave browser introduces AI-powered summaries

March 03, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Privacy-focused Internet browser Brave announced an AI-powered summariser to help users making search queries locate short and concise answers to their questions.

In a company post on Thursday, Brave said that it trained its models to process information from more than one Web-based source and that its summaries came with links to the original information, for users to verify the same.

All Brave Search users can access the summariser, it said. The company is continuing to work on scaling the service.

Brave also noted that its models located the answers to search queries, placed them in the snippets of search results, and even highlighted some of them for users’ ease.

Typing in “what happened in Turkey” brought up a summary which highlighted that the country was hit by “multiple earthquakes in recent months” and offered details about some of these earthquakes. The answer was credited to The New York Times. However, the summary did not fully capture the mass destruction and loss of life involved.

“Unlike many others that have released similar features recently, we do not rely on third parties, nor do we limit access due to scalability concerns. The Brave Summarizer relies on our owned and operated models that are highly tuned to be as efficient as possible at inference time,” said the company in its post, stressing that its Summarizer was not powered by ChatGPT.

However, Brave warned that its early-stage model was still prone to hallucinations - a phenomenon where users may be met with confusing results that could be unexpected, inaccurate, or even offensive.

Brave pointed out that while summaries are generated for about 17% of queries, its systems were still more open to users than that of either Bing or Google.