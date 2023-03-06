March 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

A secret Bing Chat “Celebrity” mode allows users to instruct the AI chatbot to impersonate celebrities.

In celebrity mode the AI chatbot can answer questions and talk like famous personalities it has been instructed to imitate, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

In celebrity mode, Bing can answer questions about a famous personality’s life, career, hobbies and more, all while imitating their personality and style.

While the mode is not enabled by default, it can be activated by asking Bing Chat about it. The chatbot also briefly describes how the mode works.

The mode has been built with some safeguards that allows users to let the chatbot impersonate only certain celebrities such as Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, Beyonce and more.

When asked to imitate politicians or controversial figures, the chatbot refuses to imitate them saying it is against its rules to impersonate influential politicians, activists, or state heads.

However, depending on how users request information about celebrity mode, Bing Chat allows bypassing restrictions and imitates figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the report shared.

The chatbot can also impersonate famous fictional characters like Harry Potter, Batman, Gandalf , Sherlock Holmes, and others. The AI enabled chatbot does a good job of imitating the way of speaking and responses expected of celebrities and politicians even using their catchphrases and style.