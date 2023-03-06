HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft Bing “Celebrity” mode allows users to chat with famous personalities

Microsoft Bing Chat’s “Celebrity” mode, while impersonating them, can respond to queries about celebrities’ life, career, hobbies, and opinions 

March 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
While the “Celebrity” mode is not enabled by default, it can be activated by asking Bing Chat about it. The chatbot also briefly describes how the mode works.

While the “Celebrity” mode is not enabled by default, it can be activated by asking Bing Chat about it. The chatbot also briefly describes how the mode works. | Photo Credit: AP

A secret Bing Chat “Celebrity” mode allows users to instruct the AI chatbot to impersonate celebrities.

In celebrity mode the AI chatbot can answer questions and talk like famous personalities it has been instructed to imitate, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

ALSO READ
Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model

In celebrity mode, Bing can answer questions about a famous personality’s life, career, hobbies and more, all while imitating their personality and style.

While the mode is not enabled by default, it can be activated by asking Bing Chat about it. The chatbot also briefly describes how the mode works.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The mode has been built with some safeguards that allows users to let the chatbot impersonate only certain celebrities such as Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, Beyonce and more.

When asked to imitate politicians or controversial figures, the chatbot refuses to imitate them saying it is against its rules to impersonate influential politicians, activists, or state heads.

However, depending on how users request information about celebrity mode, Bing Chat allows bypassing restrictions and imitates figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the report shared.

ALSO READ
Explained | What are hallucinating chatbots?

The chatbot can also impersonate famous fictional characters like Harry Potter, Batman, Gandalf , Sherlock Holmes, and others. The AI enabled chatbot does a good job of imitating the way of speaking and responses expected of celebrities and politicians even using their catchphrases and style.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies / World / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.