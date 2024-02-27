Malware kept making its way into Google Play as attacks on mobile devices increased in 2023: Report 

February 27, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Attacks on mobile devices reached 33.8 million, marking an increase of 50% from the previous year. Cybercriminals frequently use both official and unofficial app stores to distribute mobile threats. one of the most common disguises to distribute threats for 2023 was fake investment apps that relied on social engineering tactics to extract personal data from users, primarily phone numbers and full names.

Numerous malicious applications were also found on the Google Play store and third-party marketplaces. Malicious WhatsApp and Telegram mods designed to steal user data are also being distributed on the platform, a report from Kaspersky said.

The most common threat to mobile devices was found to be adware, constituting 40.8% of all threats detected. Also, over 1.3 million malicious installation packages were detected throughout the year, of which 154,000 contained a mobile banking Trojan.

Users in Turkey experienced the greatest variety of threats concentrated within a single country in 2023. And while the number of unique installation packages for malware dropped in 2022, suggesting malicious actors were more frequently using the same packages to infect different victims.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“The surge in Android malware and riskware activity throughout 2023 marks a concerning shift after a period of relative calm. Reaching levels reminiscent of early 2021 by year-end, this uptick underscores the significant threat users face. It’s a stark reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and implementing robust security measures to protect against evolving cyber threats,” Anton Kivva, a mobile security expert at Kaspersky said.

Users are advised to download apps only from official stores like Apple App Store, Google Play, or Amazon Appstore. Apps from these markets are not 100% failsafe but have some filtration system reducing the chances of downloading a malicious app.

Users should also regularly update their mobile devices to the latest software build as they may have important security patches. Additionally, users should check the permissions of apps they use and think carefully before permitting an app, especially when it comes to high-risk permissions such as Accessibility Services.