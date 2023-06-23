HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple ID to get Passkey support with iOS17 and macOS Sonoma

Apple ID users will be able to sign in to their devices using Face or Touch ID instead of their passwords starting with iOS17 and macOS Sonoma

June 23, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Passkey support will also be available for third-party apps and websites that support the “Sign in with Apple” feature. 

Passkey support will also be available for third-party apps and websites that support the “Sign in with Apple” feature.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple ID users will automatically be assigned a passkey starting with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. The passkey will allow them to sign in to their account using Face ID or Touch ID instead of their password on various Apple sign-in pages including icloud.com, a report from MacRumors said.

Passkey support will also be available for third-party apps and websites that support the “Sign in with Apple” feature.

ALSO READ
Apple continuously expanding business operations in India, says Piyush Goyal

First unveiled at the WWDC23 event, Passkey is currently available for beta testing on iOS17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma.

Users with beta versions of the software can use the ”Continue with Apple” button to use the passkey which eliminates the need to enter the password.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Passkeys are a new method to sign in to websites and apps without passwords. They are cryptographic entities that are not visible to the user and consist of a key which compared to a password “profoundly improves security”. While one key is public, registered with the website or app, the other key is private held only by the device.

Apple says Passkeys will be widely available later this with the public release of iOS and macOS.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.