Apple users can now bypass CAPTCHA, thanks to iOS 16 

iOS 16 to come with CAPTCHA bypassing capabilities on supported apps and websites to improve user experience

Proving you are a human to access content is about to get a whole lot easier for iOS users with the launch of iOS 16, which introduces support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites.

Slated to come to devices around September, iOS 16’s will introduce the feature, which can be found in the Settings app under Apple ID - Passwords & Security - Automatic verification.

Apple, in a video, shared the technical details of the feature, but for users the system verifies the device and Apple ID and presents a private access token to the app or the website. This when compared with CAPTCHAs, will offer improved user privacy and accessibility.

As of now, according to a report by MacRumours, Cloudflare and Fastly have already announced for the Private Access Tokens. And overtime with more and more websites and apps adding support, the feature will be available for millions of Apple users.

The feature so far is automatically turned on in the early betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, however, Apple has announced that the feature will also be supported in macOS Venture and will be available when the updates are rolled out for the public.

Talking about Private Access Tokens, Apple in the description of a WWDC 2022 video said that “Private Access Tokens are a powerful alternative that helps you identify HTTP requests from legitimate devices and people without compromising their identity or personal information”.