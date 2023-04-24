HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple to launch new journaling app in iOS 17 update: Report 

Apple to release a new journaling app allowing users to compile daily activities as part of its upcoming iOS 17 update

April 24, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple plans to release a new pre-installed journaling app as part of its iOS 17 update.

Apple plans to release a new pre-installed journaling app as part of its iOS 17 update. | Photo Credit: AP

Apple plans to release a new pre-installed journaling app as part of its iOS 17 update. The app will be deeply integrated with location services, contacts, and other relevant information on the user’s phone. This could be part of Apple’s effort in building products focused on mental and physical health technology, a report from the Wall Street Journal said.

The app is expected to use local data stored on iPhones to track daily activities and make recommendations on what users can journal. The app is also touted to be capable of detecting behaviour that is outside of a user’s normal routine to improve its recommendations.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why Apple wants a retail store in India

Codenamed “Jurassic”, the app will be positioned as a mental health tool. And is based on research that shows regular journaling can help with depression and anxiety, the report said.

Apple’s documentation for the app puts the privacy and security of users at the centre of its design, with tracking data being stored locally and in some cases being deleted after a few weeks. However, app developers are reportedly viewing the app as another Apple in-house competitor to pre-existing apps.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple has in the past been able to replace existing apps with its in-house apps, as its own apps sometimes have greater access to user data compared to third-party applications providing similar functions.

And while documents do not specify whether Apple will charge users for the app, and it is unlikely to be paid, the company in the past has charged users recurring subscription fees for some features and services.

ALSO READ
What is end-to-end encryption and why are tech companies focusing on it? 

The app is expected to be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.