How to temporarily disappear from WhatsApp without deleting it

May 07, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging platform used by millions of users to connect with others via texts and calls. However, what if you prefer not to engage with the app? One drawback is that WhatsApp lacks a log-off option, meaning your contacts can send you messages at any time, potentially causing interruptions when you’re not in the mood for conversation.

Users can disappear from the app temporarily and there are multiple ways to achieve this. Turning off WhatsApp notifications helps you stay focused by preventing message distractions throughout your day.

How to disable WhatsApp notifications Open Settings. Tap on Notifications, then select WhatsApp. Toggle off the green notifications switch next to “Allow Notifications.”

Users can also manage notifications directly within WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp. Tap the three-dot icon at the top left and choose Settings. Go to Notifications and turn off all notification sounds.

Force-stopping WhatsApp prevents it from running in the background, effectively making you appear offline without disconnecting from Wi-Fi or turning off cellular data. Remember, if you open the app, it will become active again.

How to force stop WhatsApp: Access your phone’s settings. Go to Apps. Select WhatsApp and tap on Force Stop.

Another method to avoid receiving WhatsApp messages is by turning off mobile data specifically for WhatsApp. This allows you to use other internet-dependent apps without WhatsApp distractions.

How to turn of mobile date Navigate to Settings.Scroll down to Apps.Find WhatsApp. Select Data Usage. Toggle off Mobile data.