How to pick the right OLED smart TV?

August 05, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Lockdowns and remote work during the pandemic made a new case for powerful home entertainment systems. This trend continued post COVID-19, as Counterpoint reported that India’s smart TV shipments grew 28% year-on-year in 2022. The research firm’s report also highlighted customer trends such as the desire for a larger screen size, and a slight fall in average selling prices.

Premium segment TVs and OLED screens

Since India continues to be a price-sensitive market, customers who are loyal to an established brand can opt for its entry-level or mid-range TV products. However, others might choose to invest in a premium device to enjoy the thrill of an OLED screen.

Most television models which boast OLED screens or offer a comparable screen technology are placed in the premium or ultra-premium segments, with even the smallest TV models costing a buyer at least two lakh rupees.

This is because OLED technology provides immersive images with rich, clean blacks rather than the faded brown or muddy blue seen in lower-quality television sets. The amped up black in turn increases the contrast and leads to sharper pictures for more striking movies and TV shows.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

These products cater to entertainment lovers who have highly specific demands when it comes to picture quality and audio effects. It is important to buy TVs with OLED screens from a trusted brand with a strong warranty programme, to ensure they will last for many years.

Here are some specifications to consider if you are planning to buy a TV with OLED-powered visuals from a trusted electronics maker.

Price

A basic OLED screen TV starts at around two lakh rupees but can go well past the six-lakh rupee mark if you are buying from a flagship brand or choosing a larger screen size.

Screen size

While the standard size of an OLED screen TV is 55 inches (measured diagonally), many OLED screens come in 65- and 77-inch variants as well. However, the device’s price will rise significantly with an increase in size. A 55-inch screen will fit most household needs.

Screen type

If you wish to buy an OLED screen TV, ensure you buy this type specifically and not a QLED or WOLED-type (White OLED) screen, as the technology used in these models differs. The standard resolution of a 55-inch OLED TV is usually 3,840 x 2,160. QLED and WOLED TV screens can offer similar 4K resolution, but they produce vastly different visuals due to their screen technology. For this reason, viewers should know why they prefer OLED TVs over other screen types, and they should not buy a TV based on resolution alone.

Refresh rate

This feature determines the generation of new images and the reactiveness of the TV screen. To ensure a fluid and smooth viewing experience, aim for a refresh rate of at least 100 Hz. If you intend to use your new OLED TV for gaming, you will need a higher refresh rate for an optimal experience.

Speaker system

A TV from the premium or ultra-premium sector should come with a top-of-the-line sound system for an entertainment experience that nears perfection. While some device owners may prefer to buy a TV and a soundbar separately, investing in a luxury product should mean you are happy with the inbuilt sound system as well.

For strong volume levels and power, aim for a TV sound system that is no lower than 30 watts. For heart-thumping audio and bass, sub-woofers are a must. Meanwhile, the presence of Dolby Atmos means movie watchers can enjoy the surround sound effect for a theatre atmosphere, instead of the sound being blared at the audience. Some TVs will come with bonus features such as sound modes which can help make speech clearer or adapt to different kinds of media.

OS

While Android TV is a common operating system, some companies may offer their own OS. This usually isn’t a deal breaker, but smart home owners or residents may want to stay loyal to an ecosystem for consistency across devices. Take this fact into consideration if you are buying an OLED screen TV as a gift for someone else.

Smart TV support

Choosing an OLED screen TV with smart TV capabilities is ideal for those who stream content from a number of apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, etc. but do not wish to deal with the hassle of a peripheral connector, such as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. Buying a smart TV also means you can link the device to a home assistance system or your Google account in order to access a wider range of actions. Voice commands are also a must for smart TVs buyers. However, users should consider that cable TV programming may not render as well on a smart TV.

Gaming features

OLED screen TV buyers who also play video games are in for a treat and will surely enjoy stunning visuals with bold contrasts. However, if the buyer is also a dedicated gamer, they should make sure the TV comes with gaming settings. This can include a specialised game mode that ensures graphics are at peak quality. Some TVs come with what is known as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which is a setting that delivers a lag-free gaming experience.

Warranty

The standard warranty period for OLED screen TVs in India is between one and two years. Most companies should offer a free installation of the TV within one year of purchase. Keep your purchase documents safe so that you can avail repair and maintenance services if required. If you are planning to buy an OLED screen TV, try to wait for a festival time sale or promotion, as these occasions often prompt companies to offer longer warranty periods or free app subscriptions to draw in buyers.

Conclusion

Purchasing an OLED screen TV is not an easy decision. Aspiring buyers will have to carry out due diligence and also research several brands and their features to ensure they select a product that will deliver a great viewing experience for years to come.