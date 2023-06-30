June 30, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Samsung launched on Friday its next-generation Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitors in India. The monitor comes with AI upscaling, 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 response time for improved gaming experience, and HDR support.

The monitor is powered by Neo Quantum Processor Pro that can analyse images and automatically upscale them by amplifying contrast.

The gaming monitor measures 49-inch in size and has 1800R curvature. The company claims that the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio.

The back of the monitor houses the company’s CoreSync and Core Lighting+ technology that uses lighting to match the colors on-screen. As for sound, the monitor packs built-in stereo speakers. The Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor is priced at ₹1,99,999.in India.

“With the new line-up of gaming monitors, we are proud to introduce a new era of OLED Gaming in India. To meet the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers, we engineered the G9 series with cutting-edge technology and unrivaled features. Powered with a Neo Quantum Processor Pro, a detailed vivid display and unmatched gaming features, the OLED G9 series will truly raise the bar for OLED Gaming in India” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.