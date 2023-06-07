June 07, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

ASUS is known for a portfolio of devices far more flexible than the humans who use them. With laptops aimed at every kind of user - gamers, designers, professionals, budget hunters, and eccentrics - buyers are spoiled for choice. Here is what we think about the ambitious ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED which retails at ₹1,24,990.

At a Glance The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED will be a match made on screen for videographers, photographers, content creators, note-takers, and TV entertainment fans who love beautifully coloured visuals and stunning screen quality with touchscreen capabilities. However, the device’s slow charging time is a necessary trade-off and its camera quality is poor.

In the box

We received the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, the charging cable with its adapter, an ASUS pen with nibs in varying sizes, and documentation for the device. The product is well-packaged with a convenient handle, and the device rises towards you on a cardboard hinge when the box is opened.

Design

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is lightweight and slim, though it does not lie flush with the desk. The laptop comes in the Foggy Silver and Ponder Blue shades; we liked the latter with its stylish yet subtle design and branding. The laptop feels durable and sturdy.

There is considerable space to rest the hands while typing. Most will enjoy the laptop’s large touchpad which lets one activate a glowing number pad on it for numerical work. However, shorter-fingered users will have to stretch to reach some keys.

The chiclet keyboard comes with unusually large characters, which is helpful though not exactly aesthetic. Feedback while typing is soft but firm. Travel time is about average and the backlight is strong. The keys are close to noiseless, but clicking the touchpad is noisy.

The device’s hinge is slightly tight and the screen should be flipped with care.

Technical Specifications

Dimensions: 14-inch screen; 90Hz refresh rate

14-inch screen; 90Hz refresh rate Weight: 1.5 kg

1.5 kg Processor: Intel Core i7-1360

Intel Core i7-1360 Input: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 [USB Type-C]; USB 3.2 Gen 2; HDMI 2.1 TMDS; 3.5mm combo audio jack.

2 x Thunderbolt 4 [USB Type-C]; USB 3.2 Gen 2; HDMI 2.1 TMDS; 3.5mm combo audio jack. Battery: Large 75 WHr and 65W fast charging [USB Type-C]

Large 75 WHr and 65W fast charging [USB Type-C] Screen: Asus Lumina OLED Touchscreen; 2880 x 1800 pixels

Asus Lumina OLED Touchscreen; 2880 x 1800 pixels Storage: 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB/1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage

6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB/1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage Keyboard: Backlit chiclet along with ASUS NumberPad 2.

Backlit chiclet along with ASUS NumberPad 2. Convertibility: 360 degree hinge

360 degree hinge Camera: Full HD 3DNR camera with Infrared sensor

Processor

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED runs on the Intel Core i7-1360 processor. While trying out the device, we saw rapid speeds with minimal to no lag, quick start-up times, and seamless working sessions even when running a demanding content management system or making intricate photo/multimedia edits. The device tends to grow hot after long YouTube sessions and we could hear a fan sound, but this is not obtrusive.

Screen

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip’s stunning OLED screen puts many premium TVs to shame thanks to its blacker-than-midnight blacks, eye-watering whites, and gorgeously saturated colours. Blues are especially strong. With 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Pantone validation, even plain websites or generic videos are injected with fresh life. Watching films, music videos, and TV shows on the ASUS Lumina OLED screen was dreamy bliss. 550 nits of peak brightness is far more than most users will need but we are happy to have it. The thin and unobtrusive bezels make the already generous OLED screen even more immersive.

The 360-degree convertibility feature lets us quickly turn the device into an engaging presentation tool for work, a long-form tablet for social media browsing, or a responsive notepad. Journaling and scribbling with the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a sensory delight. The stylus is convenient and the touchscreen support is brilliantly fluid and accurate.

That being said, we were greatly disappointed by the poor quality of the device’s camera. Visuals were extremely grainy and did not meet the standard for video output expected from such a premium device.

Sound

While the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED’s audio will be more than sufficient for most casual and professional users, sound puritans will probably find the audio slightly thinner and more metallic than they’d prefer. The bass is weak. Volume levels are well-suited to both personal viewing experiences and presentations before small gatherings.

Battery

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED lasts well over five hours on a single charge and can easily take you through a work day, but its charging time is another story.

Using the ASUS-provided charger, we found that the device required around two hours to go from 55% to 96%, even when the laptop was left to sleep for part of this interval. This rate further slowed if we were using the device while it was connected to power. While an overachieving OLED touchscreen makes a strong case for this lag in charging, it was still frustrating.

The ASUS pen, meanwhile, lasted us for over a week without needing to be charged, in spite of being used for hours everyday.

Verdict

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED delivers a futuristic experience that both loyal customers and new users will cherish, thanks to the device’s outstanding screen quality and touchscreen support, as well as its long battery life. However, ASUS must accelerate the ultra-slow charging time and greatly improve the grainy camera output in future models.