Sony launches two new Bravia XR OLED TVs with cognitive processor 

Sony on Friday launched two new Bravia XR OLED TVs in India with the cognitive processor XR. The Bravia XR OLED A80K series is currently available in 77 inches, and 65 inches. Additional screen size of 55 inch will be launched soon

With the cognitive processor XR content will be upscaled close to 4K even if it is not, claims Sony.

The A80K series comes with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, variable refresh rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode.

The A80K features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K and HDR.

The sound comes directly from the screen with Acoustic Surface Audio＋. Triple actuators behind the TV vibrate to create acoustics that move with the picture. The TV includes three actuators and two subwoofers, out of which two of the actuators are dedicated to treble, strengthening localization and surround sound.

Two actuators on the sides improve high frequency sound and natural dialogue. Left and right subwoofers boost bass.

The A80K series comes with ambient optimization technology with light sensor automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions. It also automatically adjusts picture and sound to your environment. The acoustic auto calibration technology detects your position and optimizes sound. Sound can change depending on your room environment.

The Bravia Core app is a pre-loaded in the XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 5 current releases and classic blockbusters films, and 12 months unlimited streaming of top movies.

The OLED series works with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. The price of the 65-inch Bravia XR OLED TV starts at ₹ 2.79 lakh.