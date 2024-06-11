How to copy text from photos and videos on iPhone.

iPhone has an in-built feature to copy text from images and videos. This feature is especially useful for tasks such as copy-pasting. Additionally, users can also place calls and send emails by using the feature.

How to copy text from images and videos Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Select the photo or video containing the text. Touch and hold a word within the image to initiate the selection. Adjust the grab points to include the desired text. If the text is in a video, make sure to pause the video first. Once the text is selected, tap “Copy.” To copy all the text in the photo, tap “Select All.” After copying, paste the text into another app or share it via messages, email, or social media.

For easier text selection, tap the Live Text button (the Detect Text button) located in the lower-right corner of the photo.

Additionally, if you wish to save a contact or call a number by copying it from images, you can easily achieve this with just a few simple steps.

Make a Call or Send an Email from Text in Images Open a photo or video from your Photos app.If the text is in a video, pause the video first. Tap the Live Text button (the Detect Text button) located in the lower-right corner of the photo. Tap on the phone number or email address in the highlighted text. Depending on the context, you might see options to make a call, send an email, make a FaceTime call, or add the information to your contacts.