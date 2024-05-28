GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

WhatsApp to extend video length limit to a minute for status updates: Report

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 update introduces the ability to share videos of up to a minute in length via status updates.

Updated - May 28, 2024 09:07 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp to extend video length limit to a minute for status updates.

WhatsApp to extend video length limit to a minute for status updates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its Staus functionality as part of its beta programme. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 update introduces the ability to share videos of up to a minute in length via status updates, WABETAINFO reported.

For iPhone users, the company is releasing the feature with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.74 update. Up until now, users could only share videos up to 30 seconds long on their Staus. Now, WhatsApp aims to grant users improved flexibility allowing them to share longer stories.

WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos: Report

WhatsApp is also developing a quick note-taking feature that will allow users to attach notes to their contacts, the web portal reported.

The feature is designed to offer a convenient way to add personalised information about specific contacts. The company is working on further refining this feature by introducing the ability to add messages to notes, as discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.17 update.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.