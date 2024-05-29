Microsoft adds official Copilot bot in Telegram: Report  

Microsoft has added an official, free-to-use version of its Copilot bot within the Telegram app for mobile and desktop users. The AI chatbot will allow users on the messaging app to search, ask questions and converse with the chatbot.

Currently in beta, the Copilot chatbot for Telegram can be used like a regular conversation bot on the messaging app, The Verge reported.

The move from Microsoft comes even as several AI companies are moving to let users access their LLMs through messaging apps.

Meta has also added Meta AI to its chat apps, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Google has also made its Gemini chatbot available inside Google Messages on Android phones.

Users can access Copilot on Telegram by searching for the Copilot Bot inside the app. Make sure the one with the checkmark and username @CopilotOfficialBot. Currently the based has a 30-turn limit, meaning users can only have 30 back-and-forth messages.

Microsoft has been expanding the availability of its Copilot assistant, which is available as an application for businesses, is built-into PCs along with Copilot for Microsoft’s 365 susbcription.