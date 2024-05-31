GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How to make UPI payment with WhatsApp

WhatsApp Pay in India offers UPI-based payment services. These services include peer-to-peer transfers, QR code payments, and bill payments.

Updated - May 31, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 02:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
How to Use WhatsApp Pay for seamless UPI payments.

How to Use WhatsApp Pay for seamless UPI payments. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is one of the leading apps for messaging, voice, and video calls. In addition to these features, the platform also has an in-built service payment service. WhatsApp Pay in India offers UPI-based payment services. These services include peer-to-peer transfers, QR code payments, and bill payments.

Also read: How to reply to a WhatsApp group message privately on Android and iOS

Prerequisites for setting up WhatsApp Pay

Active Bank Account: Ensure you have an active bank account in India.

Matching Phone Number: Your WhatsApp number must match the phone number linked to your bank account.

SIM Card: The SIM card with the registered phone number must be inserted in your phone.

How to use WhatsApp Pay for payments
Launch WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.
Go to the Payments Section. On Android, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. On iOS: tap the Settings tab at the bottom.
Scroll to find and select the “Add payment method” option.
In the Payments screen, tap “Continue” and then “Accept and Continue” to agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Use the search bar to select your bank by typing its name.
Ensure the SIM card linked to your registered phone number is inserted. Allow WhatsApp to send and view SMS by tapping “Allow.”
WhatsApp will send an SMS to verify your number. If the number matches your bank account, your account will appear on the screen.
Enter your UPI PIN to authenticate the setup.
Use the camera icon on the main screen or go to the Payments section.
Scan any UPI QR code.
Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

If you wish to transfer funds to any of your contacts, WhatsApp offers a seamless way to achieve the same.

How to use WhatsApp’s new voice notes feature for Android and iOS
How to send money to Contacts on WhatsApp
Go to the chat of the contact you want to send money to.
Tap the ‘₹’ symbol next to the text field.
Enter your UPI PIN to finalize the payment.

