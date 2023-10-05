HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here is how your news reading experience will change on X

X (formerly Twitter) is removing headlines from news story links to show only the image and a small hyperlink box

October 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated October 07, 2023 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The change largely seems to be affecting iOS and X desktop users [File]

The change largely seems to be affecting iOS and X desktop users [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

Some users have reported that X (formerly Twitter) is removing headlines from news story links to only show the cover image and a small hyperlink label that names the source of the story.

The change largely seems to be affecting iOS and X desktop users, The Verge reported this week, but should soon impact Android users as well.

X owner Elon Musk said on August 22 that the change was coming from him directly and claimed it was for aesthetic reasons.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash
Screenshot of the X feed on an iPhone, showing how headlines have been removed

Screenshot of the X feed on an iPhone, showing how headlines have been removed | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Several accounts on X made use of the new feature by adding their own false or satirical headlines to news stories that were displayed only with an image.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Since buying Twitter in late 2022, Musk has pushed users to post content directly on the platform rather than sharing third-party content through links. He also encouraged users to engage in citizen journalism and post news content by themselves in order to take over what he calls “legacy media.”

“Citizen journalism is the path to [a] better future! I strongly encourage people around the world to post news about events as they’re happening, in both text & video,” Musk posted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the year, journalists said that X temporarily slowed down access to platforms such as The New York Times, which Musk has criticised on a number of occasions.

Related stories

Related Topics

Twitter / technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.