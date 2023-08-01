BBC gives Mastodon a try for six months

August 01, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

BBC is giving the decentralised social media platform Mastodon a try in order to build its presence in the “fediverse” and better understand how much effort it would require to use the platform often seen as an alternative to Twitter.

Mastodon has a system of servers which people can join or run themselves. The BBC Research and Development team is administering the news company’s Mastodon presence and there are accounts for its portals such as Radio 4 and 5 Live.

BBC said its Mastodon server was an “experiment” and that after six months, the company would assess the value received from its initiative, and the work required for daily operations.

“We’re learning as we go, and we’ll write about what we discover in the hope that it might be useful for others,” said BBC on its social.bbc “instance,” adding that it would continue to post news content on other channels as well.

BBC noted that Mastodon had about two million active monthly users.

While the decentralised social media platform attracted around a million users soon after Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, these numbers quickly fell as users found the fediverse system complicated.

Another concern for companies is how accounts might moderate toxic, harmful, or even illegal content on a social media platform without central authorities to control it.

BBC said it would take action as it saw fit in order to maintain company policy standards, but acknowledged this was an area it wished to investigate further.

“Mastodon allows the administrators to add a content warning, remove posts, or even block all posts from another server, and many instances are effective in moderating troublesome content from their users. We think this is an acceptable risk and will apply the BBC’s social media moderation rules to any replies to our posts where we can,” said the news organisation in a blog post on Monday.

The Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, has a rocky relationship with the journalism industry. In April, news organisations such as the BBC were assigned a ‘government funded media’ tag, which BBC strongly opposed.

Meanwhile, U.S-based NPR decided to pause all posting activity on Twitter after being identified as ‘US state-affiliated media.’