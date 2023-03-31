HamberMenu
Elon Musk pushes for paid blue ticks; news publishers push back

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is pushing organisations to pay for verification on the platform. But, several large media companies do not see value in a paid blue tick

March 31, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has pushed for organisations to pay for verification on the platform in order to avoid impersonation and ensure that employees actually belonged to an organisation.

Twitter’s help centre showed that the base subscription price for an organisation per month was $1000 in the U.S. and ₹82,300 in India. Adding affiliate accounts costs $50 per month in the U.S. and ₹4,120 per month in India.

“We’ve already seen organizations, including sports teams, news organizations, financial firms, Fortune 500 companies, and nonprofits join Verified Organizations and list their affiliated accounts publicly on their profiles. And starting today, Verified Organizations are available globally,” said Twitter Verified about the initiative.

However, some news companies are reportedly not in favour of paying for verification.

New York Times is not planning to pay for what it calls “checkmark status” for both its institutional and NYT employee accounts, unless it is necessary for reporting, according to a report by Forbes.

Several other American news publishers, including Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, POLITICO, and Vox Media do not intend to pay for verification marks, per reports.

Mr. Musk has been urging both Twitter users and organisations to pay for benefits such as the blue tick status, the ability to vote in polls, and longer tweet privileges.

Notable accounts that were previously verified for free are also set to lose their blue ticks starting April 1.

Mr. Musk’s push for blue tick subscription comes on the back of a significant dip in advertising revenue for the platform.

