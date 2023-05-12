Google is not unfolding its Pixel Fold in India

May 12, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Foldable phones are the new niche for smartphone makers. And the latest handset to be baptised in the holy waters of the ultra-premium segment is Google’s Pixel Fold.

With its launch during the Google I/O 2023, Google has entered the race to compete against well-established Samsung, and newer enthusiasts like Oppo and Tecno. OnePlus is yet to unveil its product in the segment.

“The Pixel Fold embraces the Oppo N2’s squatty aspect ratio and landscape inner display, imparting a standard phone feel to the Pixel Fold,” Prabhu Ram, Head- IIG at CMR, said.

“The phone appears good in specifications and reading first-hand account of people who could review it,” Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and chief analyst at Techarc, said.

Pixel Fold

Google’s Pixel Fold is built like any other foldable phone available in the market. It has a cover screen (5.8 inches) and a large playable area (7.6 inches) inside. The covers sandwich the inside display screen with a hinge. The OLED displays come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device uses Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, and it comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It uses the same system-on-chip (SoC) as the Pixel 7 series.

Pixel Fold is equipped with a tri-camera set up at the back. It uses a 48MP main lens supported by a 10.8MP telephoto sensor and a 10.8MP ultra-wide shooter. There are two selfie lenses in the Pixel Fold. On the inside, it has an 8MP snapper while the outer chassis holds a 9.5MP selfie shooter. A 4,821mAh battery runs the overall show.

The India question

But, Google’s Pixel Fold is not on sale in the Indian market yet. And company sources are unsure when it will land in the country.

“Google’s hesitance to invest in the Indian market is indeed surprising, especially considering the significant growth momentum Apple has experienced in India in recent years,” CMR’s Ram said.

“As a new wave of foldable devices loom ahead in the horizon, including Samsung’s fifth-generation foldables, Google faces the risk of lagging behind in the hardware competition once again,” Ram added.

Even Tecno has taken a bold leap forward by introducing an affordable foldable, he said.

Consumer perception

TechArc’s Kawoosa noted that Google has not strongly positioned its devices brand. And as a result, consumers deciding to buy a Pixel Fold is moot when given the brand’s poor market presence.

Currently, Samsung is the dominant player in the foldable segment in India. And it is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 series later this year. That launch will be the Korean company’s fifth generation foldable phone. China’s Oppo is competing in the segment with its third-generation foldable device.