Google will launch a foldable Pixel phone in two months, report says

A formal announcement for the Google Pixel Fold is expected in May. The device could cost over $1,700

April 19, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google logo

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google plans to introduce in June its first foldable Pixel smartphone that could cost more than $1,700, according to a report by CNBC.

Based on internal documents and pictures seen by the outlet, the Pixel Fold is meant to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 that retails at around $1,799. Google reportedly stressed on building a foldable smartphone with a strong hinge, and the device is expected to have a 7.6-inch screen when opened. The phone could also be water-resistant.

The Pixel Fold may be slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to CNBC. The foldable phone’s processor is reportedly the Tensor G2 chip, which is same as that in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

There are plans to motivate users to buy the Pixel Fold by encouraging them to trade in their old phones, according to the documents viewed by CNBC.

A formal announcement for the product is expected at the Google I/O conference on May 10.

Google has not yet confirmed or denied the reports.

The demand for foldable smartphones is projected to rise. Capitalising on this, companies such as Xiaomi and Oppo are bringing out more accessible variants for Indian customers.

