Google reveals first foldable Pixel smartphone through video announcement 

The new foldable Pixel smartphone was announced via a YouTube clip, with more information expected at the Google I/O conference

May 05, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot showing the Google Pixel Fold

A screenshot showing the Google Pixel Fold | Photo Credit: YouTube

Google has announced its new foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, with a YouTube video that was around nine seconds long.

No technical specifications were shared, but the video showed that the smartphone had a standard sized external screen that could join the second screen to create a tablet-like display when unfolded.

A disclaimer on the video stated that the device was yet to receive authorisation from the Federal Communications Commission and other regulators.

According to an earlier CNBC report, the Pixel Fold is expected to cost over $1,700 and may weigh slightly more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, while being powered by the Tensor G2 chip. Google also reportedly stressed on building a durable hinge to put its foldable smartphone ahead of the competitive offerings from rival brands.

More information about the Pixel Fold is expected at the Google I/O conference on May 10.

More information about the Pixel Fold is expected at the Google I/O conference on May 10.

Google has invited interested users to sign up to get more information about the upcoming product.

