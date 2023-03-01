HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tecno launches its first foldable phone Phantom V Fold

Tecno released its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold, during the Mobile World Congress

March 01, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tecno launches its first foldable phone Phantom V Fold

Tecno launches its first foldable phone Phantom V Fold | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tecno, a Transsion Holdings smartphone maker, on Wednesday launched its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold. It was unveiled during the Mobile World Congress 2023 that also marked Tecno’s first appearance at the global tech meet in Barcelona.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with a 6.42-inch primary screen at the front with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When opened, it stretches to a 7.85-inch display with a 8:7 aspect ratio. The display has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Tecno claimed that the device can withstand being folded two lakh times.

ALSO READ
Smartphone shipments to remain flat in 2023 on macro woes: report

The Phantom V Fold comes with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens. It has two selfie lenses; one inside, used when opened, is a 16MP shooter while the second at the front is a 32MP lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tecno has utilised the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC in the Phantom V Fold with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on HiOS 13 Fold based on Android 13.

The Phantom V Fold comes with a 5,000mAh cell backed by a 45W charger.

The Indian pricing and availability is still unknown.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.