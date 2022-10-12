Google launches Play Points in India

The tech company has partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world to help users redeem their points.

Google is rolling out Play Points in India that were available in 28 countries around the world till now.

Users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions, Santos Cohen, Director, Go-To-Market, Google Play Points, said in a blog on Tuesday.

The rewards program will put users in four different categories — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, based on the number of points they have collected. They will be provided with different perks and prizes depending on the category they are in.

Users can redeem their points from Google Play Credit and use them how they would like to on the store, Google said.

In India, Google has partnered with over 30 titles that include games from global studios like Miniclip, games from local studios like Ludo King, popular apps like Truecaller and Wysa.

Google Play Points will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week.

It is free to join and enrolled members will earn five times the Play Points on the first week.

Users will have to open the Play Store app on their Android devices, tap their profile icon on the top right, then tap Play Points to get started.