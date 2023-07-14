Google launches Play Games beta on PC in India

July 14, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Google on Friday launched its Play Games, currently in beta, in 60 regions, including India. The app will now be available in 120 regions. The Play Games app allows users to play Android mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.

The app will be available in Hindi and English. It optimizes playing the Google Play Games catalog on larger screens and improved controls.

The app also supports popular games from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games and globally acclaimed titles like Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Envoy: The King’s Return.

Google Play, launched last year, is aimed at providing “seamless cross-platform” gameplay.

Earlier this year, at its WWDC23 event Apple announced a gaming mode, to be launched with macOS Sonoma. Game mode for Macs adds a new porting toolkit making it easier for developers to bring more games to the Mac

The gaming market in India reached $2.6 billion and is set to almost quadruple to $8.6 billion by 2027, according to ‘State of India Gaming report FY22’ report by Lumikai, an Interactive Media Venture Capital Fund. Mid-core games like BGMI, and Free Fire were the fastest growing in the gaming category making it a lucrative market for tech companies and developers.