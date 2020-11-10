Xbox’s next-generation gaming consoles to be launched today

Xbox Series X, priced at ₹ 49,990, is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console till date. While, the Series S, is the company’s smallest console ever, priced at ₹ 34,990.

Microsoft’s next-generation gaming consoles – Xbox Series X and Series S are all set to be launch via the company’s global livestreaming event on November 10, at 2 P.M. ET (November 11, at 12:30 A.M. IST).

Gamers across the globe have waited for the release of the new consoles that promise to offer richer and more dynamic gameplay with faster load times, and higher frame rates. Soon, they will be able to get their hands on the new Xbox consoles, and dive into the next generation of gaming.

Xbox Series X, priced at ₹ 49,990, is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console till date. While, the Series S, is the company’s smallest console ever, priced at ₹ 34,990. The consoles will be available for purchase via select retailers, including Flipkart, and Amazon.

During the livestream, the company also plans to reveal more next-generation games, including Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Watch Dogs: Legion, Tetris Effect Connected, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Falconeer, Grounded, The Medium, Dirt5, Halo MCC, Bright Memory, and Scarlet Nexus, Xbox noted in a blog post.

The next-generation consoles have been designed to be backward compatible, so gamers can play four generations of games on it. Gamers will have access to the best available version of the gaming titles supported by their Xbox console, with the help of new Smart Delivery technology. Further, with Xbox Game Pass, gamers will be able to play over 100 games.

Xbox Game Pass for console starts at ₹489 per month. While the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play membership, is available at ₹50 for the first month and ₹ 699 per month subsequently.

People can tune in to Xbox’s global livestream on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming.