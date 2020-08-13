Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X in November

The next-generation gaming console features include hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced Xbox Series X will be launched globally in November with numerous gaming titles spread across four generations.

“Whether you’ve played for years or have just recently picked up a controller, we can’t wait for you to see and feel the first big step into gaming’s next generation with Xbox Series X this November,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

New gaming titles like The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected, are developed for Xbox Series X, which will be available with Xbox Game Pass.

In addition, over 50 new games are planned for this year across generations and optimised for Xbox Series X, which include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

And over 40 popular games including Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Madden NFL 21 are newly optimised to take full advantage of the next-generation console.

Further, as gaming fans wait for the Xbox Series X to arrive, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get started with more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet, starting September 15.

However, Halo Infinity fans will have to wait a little longer, as its launch timing has been pushed to 2021.

“The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year, Chris Lee, Studio Head, Halo Infinite, said in a release.

“The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect,” Lee added.