Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever

Microsoft claims Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power and approximately 3x the GPU performance of Xbox One.

Microsoft has announced Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever. It’s a compact all-digital gaming console in Robot White with next-gen speed and performance.

“Xbox Series S is also perfect for digital-first gamers and our fans who want to bring their games with them wherever they play,” Xbox noted in a blog post.

It will feature hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, and will support 1440p at frame rates up to 120 frames per second (fps), 4K upscaling for games, Variable Rate Shading and Refresh Rate.

The next-generation gaming console features a custom 512GB NVME solid state drive (SSD), and Xbox Velocity Architecture, which offers faster load times, Quick Resume function – an easy and quick way to switch between several titles while resuming instantly from where a gamer left.

Xbox Series S design and internal components. | Photo Credit: Xbox

It also supports the Seagate Storage Expansion Card allowing gamers to add 1TB of additional storage with the full speed and performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Xbox Series S has been designed to be backward compatible, so gamers can play four generations of games on it. Gamers will have access to the best available version of the gaming titles supported by their Xbox console, with the help of new Smart Delivery technology. Further, with Xbox Game Pass, gamers will be able to play over 100 games.

Gamers will be able to experience audio with Spatial Sound, including support for Dolby Atmos. Also, support for Dolby Vision via streaming media apps like Disney+, Vudu and Netflix will be available on Xbox Series S at launch, and Dolby Vision support for gaming will come first to our next-gen Xbox consoles in 2021, Xbox said.

Xbox Series X (L) and Xbox Series S (R). | Photo Credit: Xbox

Xbox Series S is nearly 60% smaller than Xbox Series X. The gaming console will cost $299, and will be available starting November 10, it added.