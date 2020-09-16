Xbox launches cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Cloud gaming offers flexibility to the gamers as they can conveniently switch between different devices such as Xbox console, PC, Android tablet and mobile, with a seamless experience.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Xbox has launched cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering over 150 games in 22 countries.

“This is a pivotal step on our journey to put the player at the centre of their experience and empower gamers to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want,” Xbox said in a blog post.

Cloud gaming offers flexibility to the gamers as they can conveniently switch between different devices such as Xbox console, PC, Android tablet and mobile, with a seamless experience. This is possible as the Xbox profile resides in the cloud, allowing gamers to resume a game on their Android device, from where they left off on their Xbox console or PC.

It also presents options for couch co-op experience with multiple people playing across console, PC, and mobile devices in the same room. Also, Game Pass members can enjoy dozens of multiplayer games as they have access to a common library.

Xbox cloud gaming. | Photo Credit: Microsoft

People who do not own an Xbox console can also experience the games via their Android phone or tablet, with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and a supported controller. To start cloud gaming on an Android device, people can download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Also Read Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever

Some of the gaming titles available in the Xbox Game Pass library, including popular Xbox Game Studios titles such as Tell Me Why, Grounded, Forza Horizon 4, and Battletoads, along with some favourites like Spiritfarer, Untitled Goose Game, and Destiny 2.

In addition, cloud gaming launch titles include: Afterparty, Batman: Arkham Knight, F1 2019, Halo 5: Guardians, Kona, Minecraft: Dungeons, Mortal Kombat X, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition, and World War Z.

Cloud gaming in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available in 22 markets, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Xbox said.