March 26, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Vivo has consistently delivered slim and stylish smartphones, especially in their premium V-series lineup. The recently launched Vivo V30 Pro continues this trend, boasting a sleek profile, unique aesthetics, and a software-tuned camera system developed in collaboration with the renowned optics brand, ZEISS.

Design

The Vivo V30 Pro strikes a perfect balance between form and function. Despite housing a substantial 5,000mAh battery, the phone is very light and slim. The device is available in four distinct colourways.

Our review unit came in the Classic Black variant, which features a shimmering back panel that catches the light beautifully, adding a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic. The device is a dual-glass smartphone, with both the front and back panels gently curved along the long edges, providing a comfortable in-hand feel and a premium look.

One of the standout design elements of the Vivo V30 Pro is its unique camera array. Instead of the traditional protruding camera bump, Vivo has opted for a square-shaped black glass panel that seamlessly integrates with the back panel, housing the triple rear camera setup and the iconic ZEISS branding. This design choice not only adds visual appeal but also minimises the camera protrusion, resulting in a sleek and streamlined profile.

The back panel features an interesting addition – the Aura Light square. This innovative feature serves as an alternative to the traditional LED flash, offering customizable lighting options that can be adjusted from white to yellow or even orange/red hues. The Aura Light can be utilized in various scenarios, such as portrait photography or as a fill light, and can be automatically controlled by the camera software based on the lighting conditions and subject distance.

Display

The Vivo V30 Pro boasts an impressive 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels. This panel not only delivers stunning visuals but also supports an adaptive refresh rate that can dynamically adjust between 60Hz and 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and fluid experience while conserving battery life.

The display comes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits, making it easily viewable even in direct sunlight. Additionally, it supports HDR10+ content, providing vibrant and accurate colour reproduction, deep blacks, and excellent contrast ratios.

OS

The Vivo V30 Pro runs on Android 14 with Vivo’s proprietary Funtouch OS 14 skin on top. While the user interface may be familiar to those who have used previous Vivo devices, it still offers a refreshed and visually appealing experience.

Processor

Powering the Vivo V30 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, built on a 4nm manufacturing process. This chipset features an octa-core CPU configuration, with one Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3.3GHz, three additional Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 3.0GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Graphics processing is handled by the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, ensuring smooth performance even in demanding games and applications.

In terms of memory and storage, the Vivo V30 Pro is available in various configurations, with our review unit packing a generous 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This ample memory and storage capacity ensures seamless multitasking and the ability to store a vast collection of multimedia files, apps, and games without any performance hiccups.

During our testing, the Vivo V30 Pro handled demanding tasks with ease, whether it was gaming, video editing, or running multiple applications simultaneously. Games like Genshin Impact ran smoothly on high graphics settings, showcasing the device’s impressive gaming capabilities.

To quantify the performance capabilities of the Vivo V30 Pro, we ran some benchmark tests on the device. In CPU tests, the phone recorded a single-core result of 1232 and a multi-core score of 3744. Graphics performance was equally good, with the GPU scoring 4640.

These benchmark results solidify the Vivo V30 Pro’s position as a powerful and capable device, capable of handling intensive tasks and providing a quick and lag-free user experience, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or running resource-heavy applications.

Camera

Vivo’s V-series has always placed a strong emphasis on camera performance, and the V30 Pro takes this commitment to new heights. With a total of four cameras – three on the back and one on the front – all boasting a 50MP resolution and supporting autofocus, the V30 Pro promises to deliver exceptional imaging capabilities.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the main 50MP camera equipped with the Sony IMX920 sensor. This sensor is renowned for its excellent image quality, capturing stills with impressive detail, dynamic range, and colour accuracy. Vivo’s partnership with ZEISS has further enhanced the camera’s capabilities, with the introduction of various colour modes that allows users to fine-tune the image processing to their preferences.

The default vivid mode delivers vibrant and punchy colours, perfect for capturing eye-catching shots, while the ZEISS natural colour mode aims for more true-to-life colour reproduction, appealing to those who prefer a more natural aesthetic. Regardless of the chosen mode, the main camera consistently produces high-quality images with excellent detail and realistic colours.

One of the standout features of the Vivo V30 Pro’s camera system is its innovative Aura Light Portrait feature. In addition to the regular LED flash, the device features a large ring light below the main camera island, designed to provide optimal lighting for portrait shots. This ring light can automatically adjust its intensity and colour temperature based on the lighting conditions and subject distance, ensuring that your subjects are accurately exposed and their skin tones are rendered naturally.

The Vivo V30 Pro also excels in low-light photography, thanks to its impressive night mode capabilities. The main camera captures remarkably clean and detailed shots in low-light conditions, preserving highlights and shadows while minimizing noise and artefacts.

For those who enjoy capturing portraits, the Vivo V30 Pro offers a dedicated 50MP 2x telephoto lens, marketed as a 50mm portrait camera. This lens excels in capturing sharp and detailed portraits, with precise subject detection and separation, resulting in stunning bokeh effects and natural-looking background blur.

The front-facing 50MP selfie camera is another highlight of the V30 Pro’s camera system. With a wide 92-degree field of view and autofocus capabilities, it captures selfies with exceptional detail and accurate skin tone reproduction, making it an ideal choice for social media enthusiasts and content creators.

Battery

The device is equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery. During our testing, the device easily lasted a full day of heavy usage, including streaming, gaming, messaging, and social media browsing, thanks to its power-efficient chipset and software optimization. When it comes to charging, the Vivo V30 Pro supports 80W wired Flash Charge technology, allowing rapid charging speeds.

Verdict

The Vivo V30 Pro offers a premium user experience with its sleek design, vibrant display, powerful performance, and exceptional camera capabilities starting at ₹41,999.

For those seeking a stylish and capable multimedia powerhouse that delivers a premium user experience without breaking the bank, the Vivo V30 Pro is an excellent choice. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or simply someone who values a sleek and modern smartphone, the Vivo V30 Pro is sure to impress with its well-rounded capabilities and attention to detail.