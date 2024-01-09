January 09, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Vivo has started 2024 with its new flagship phone - the Vivo X100 Pro. The phone packs an impressive camera hardware and high-end specs into a sleek and modern design. Boasting a trio of 50MP lenses, Dimensity 9300 SoC and V3 chip, the new Vivo X100 Pro appears to be quite intriguing. Let’s find out more in this review.

Design

Vivo X100 Pro demonstrates an anti-glare finish characterised by a sparkly texture along with an enlarged camera bump and the signature Xtreme Imagination emphasising the collaboration with German optics specialists ZEISS. The review unit in Asteroid Black showcases a shimmery effect reminiscent of previous flagship models.

Despite its aesthetic appeal and resistance to fingerprints, the finish lacks optimal grip and is somewhat slippery. The distinctive camera bump, integral to the X100 Pro’s style, is designed in a two-step fashion, featuring various celestial-themed allusions for different colour options. The ZEISS logo, accompanied by a red T* marking, denoting special lens coatings, is positioned at the center of the camera assembly.

Display

The X100 Pro features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Introducing V-ProMotion technology, the phone claims to intelligently adjust the screen’s frame rate based on user preferences, aiming to improve fluidity and energy efficiency. This technology includes LTPO screen refresh rate optimisation, which reduces power consumption by adjusting more scenes to 1 Hz, and optimisation of GPU frame rate, dynamically adapting the frame rate based on the velocity of the list screen.

Additionally, V-Sync is implemented to reduce display latency, optimise touch and display timing, while enhancing response speed for gaming. The display also boasts a 2,160Hz high-frequency dimming feature, emphasising the correlation between higher frequencies and improved eye protection. The X100 Pro supports HDR10 and HDR10+, but there is no Dolby Vision.

Processor & Performance

The Vivo X100 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset manufactured on a 6nm process. The flagship octa-core CPU comprises 4 super cores and 4 large cores. The Arm Immortalis G720 GPU exhibits an increase in peak performance and improvement in energy efficiency. With a new Armv9.2 architecture, the chipset demonstrates notable single-thread performance and significant enhancements in multi-threaded performance. Notably, the chipset features a 10MB system cache for improved overall performance. The phone comes with 16GB RAM and an expansive 512GB internal storage, and no second option.

Additionally, the chipset introduces cinematic focus switching and incorporates 120Hz Game Frame Rate Interpolation, leveraging low power consumption for extended performance in high-frame games.

The Benchmark results were impressive where the single-core recorded at 2,207. Similarly, the multi-core of 7,400 and in the GPU results, the phone scored 14,183.

The X100 Pro operates on Funtouch OS 14, overlaying the Android 14 platform.

Camera

Vivo X100 Pro boasts a 32MP front-facing camera and a triple rear camera system. The main rear camera employs the ZEISS brand with a substantial 50MP IMX989 sensor, incorporating optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 1-inch sensor. This camera is complemented by an ultrawide 50MP JN1 AF lens and a 50MP OV64B portrait lens with 4x optical zoom. The ZEISS APO Floating Periscope Camera, with a 100mm focal length, showcases 50MP resolution, an f/2.5 aperture, and ZEISS optical precision calibration, offering DSLR-level image stabilisation.

The main camera, featuring the largest sensor with a 23mm focal length, IMX989 sensor, and f/1.75 aperture, benefits from ZEISS optical precision calibration and T* coating. The ultrawide-angle camera, with a 15mm focal length, 50MP resolution, and f/2.0 aperture, supports 4K60 frame video and excels in night scene imaging.

The X100 Pro leverages a separate V3 imaging chip to shoot 4K movie portrait videos, seamlessly switching focus and incorporating background bokeh for a cinematic look. The portrait mode offers professional focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 100mm, with distinctive ZEISS Style portraits like Distagon, B-Speed, Biotar, Planar, and Sonnar, each providing unique background bokeh effects. A noteworthy feature is the Astro Mode option which includes the AR Planetarium for identifying stars and constellations using AI and geographical data.

The X100 Pro demonstrates commendable photography capabilities, particularly in well-lit conditions. In broad daylight, the main camera excels with excellent dynamic range, well-developed shadows, and effective highlight preservation. Outdoors, and vibrant colours are captured accurately, while indoor scenes may exhibit somewhat muted colours with a consistent white balance. The 12.5MP images showcase non-existent noise and abundant detail, presented in an appealing organic style. However, the combination of a large sensor and bright lens results in a shallow depth of field, offering a desired effect but potentially limiting sharp focus for the entire subject, especially evident with nearby objects.

The 2x zoom level optimally utilises the 50MP, delivering excellent 46mm-equivalent photos comparable to dedicated 2x cameras on other smartphones. The pixel-level detail remains remarkably good. The telephoto lens captures detailed images with a natural look, highlighting fine textures and contrasting edges, while maintaining low noise levels. In low-light conditions, the X100 Pro employs an auto Night mode, denoted by a crescent icon. The ‘Dim light’ feature, essentially an auto Night mode, tends to produce similar results to the dedicated Night mode.

Overall, the X100 Pro offers a reliable and versatile photography experience, with strengths in daylight conditions and competent performance in various lighting scenarios.

Battery

Vivo X100 Pro ships with a 5,400mAh battery complemented by fast-charging capabilities including a 100W FlashCharge through Type-C. This configuration ensures swift and efficient power replenishment. With such a substantial battery capacity, the phone easily lasts a full day on a single charge, providing a reliable and enduring experience for daily use.

Verdict

Priced at ₹89,999, the new Vivo X100 Pro checks nearly every box with its impressive camera, fast performance and a solid battery life. With robust specifications and a competitive price point in the flagship game, the Vivo X100 Pro presents itself as a compelling option for users seeking a feature-rich and performance-oriented flagship smartphone.