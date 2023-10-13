Vivo V29 Pro Review | Almost similar to its predecessor

October 13, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

Vivo launched the new Vivo V29 Pro, the successor of the Vivo V27 Pro. While the new Vivo V29 Pro may appear quite familiar to its predecessor in terms of look and feel, it’s worth noting that there have been some notable changes in the camera and charging speed.

Design

‌If you have seen the Vivo V27 Pro, you will find no difference in terms of the design of the Vivo V29 Pro. The successor carries the same beautiful design with minimal bezels and a sleek, elongated frame. Adding more to the aesthetic appeal of the phone is the body colour of the phone. We got the Blue glossy variant, which comes with unique 3D particles, giving a shimmering appearance to the rear side.

‌When it comes to the placement of buttons and ports on the Vivo V29 Pro, it adheres to the conventional setup. On the right side, you’ll find the power button and volume rockers for ease of use. Moving to the bottom, it’s a bit crowded with a dual SIM slot, the primary microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill. Meanwhile, the top houses the secondary microphone.

Display

‌The Vivo V29 Pro retains the same display size as its predecessor. It sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. In terms of display specifications, it largely aligns with the standard features found in this segment. These include a 100 per cent colour gamut on the DCI P3 scale, a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

‌The Vivo V29 Pro incorporates up to 2160Hz PWM dimming, which plays a role in optimising the visual experience. This optimisation is particularly noticeable in apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video, where it improves colour rendering and contrast, resulting in a more vivid and engaging display output.

‌Additionally, the phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner that proves to be fairly fast and responsive.

OS

‌Operating on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 layered on top, the Vivo V29 Pro introduces several notable features. This version of Funtouch OS brings forth enhanced personalisation choices, reinforced privacy and security measures, and added control functions. These additions collectively contribute to a more streamlined and uninterrupted user experience, ensuring that users have greater control over their devices while enjoying an enhanced level of personalisation and security.

Processor

‌The Vivo V29 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm processor, which remains unchanged from its predecessor, the V27 Pro. This processor configuration consists of 1x Cortex-A78 clocked at 3.1GHz, 3x Cortex-A78 clocked at 3.0GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 clocked at 2GHz. To facilitate smooth gaming performance, the device is equipped with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. Even in demanding graphics-intensive games, this GPU proves to be efficient. Moreover, the phone incorporates an Ultra Large Vapor Chamber Bionic Cooling System with a substantial cooling area of 35,227 mm², ensuring that it remains adequately cooled during extended gaming sessions.

‌The base variant of the Vivo V29 Pro now offers 256GB of storage, with two RAM configurations available– 8GB and 12GB. In everyday use, the Vivo V29 Pro delivered dependable performance, handling multitasking gaming quite efficiently. During testing, there were no abrupt app crashes.

Camera

‌The Vivo V29 Pro includes a primary 50MP camera with an f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and the capability to record 4K videos at 60 fps. Complementing this is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP portrait camera featuring a Sony IMX663 sensor and an f/1.98 aperture, as well as a 50MP autofocus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture that can record 4K videos at 60 fps. Notably, the device incorporates an Aura Light, measuring 15.6 mm in diameter, which introduces a three-dimensional lighting effect. This light source is notably nine times larger than a standard flash, resulting in a 36% increase in brightness compared to the V27 Pro. It also allows for a colour temperature adjustment ranging from 1800K (warm light) to 4500K (cold light).

‌In terms of camera performance, the Vivo V29 Pro excels in well-lit conditions, especially when HDR is enabled, enhancing the dynamic range of the shots. The device’s 2X zoom performs reasonably well, keeping the details like the lighting and the dynamic range intact.

‌The portrait mode, employing the 12MP sensor, stands out with its excellent edge detection. Notably, the device offers an India-exclusive multi-style portrait option featuring three distinct LUTs (Look-Up Tables) designed to align with the Indian wedding colour palette.

‌Low-light photography is a strong suit for the Vivo V29 Pro, producing images with ample details and minimal noise. The presence of OIS further aids in stabilizing low-light shots. The phone’s night mode, capable of automatically activating ultra-dark mode in extremely low-light conditions, enhances low-light photography, albeit with a brief processing delay.

‌The 50MP autofocus front camera delivers good results in well-lit environments, and the front camera’s portrait mode also exhibits effective edge detection despite its reliance on software processing.

Battery

‌The Vivo V29 Pro is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery, a capacity that remains unchanged from its predecessor, the Vivo V27 Pro. Nevertheless, this new iteration offers an improvement in charging speed, now boasting an 80W charging capability, up from the previous 66W. Using the bundled charger, the device impressively reached a 50 per cent charge in just 20 minutes, while a full 100 percent charge was achieved in approximately 45 minutes.

Verdict

The Vivo V29 Pro maintains the sleek design and several features of its predecessor while introducing camera enhancements and faster charging. However, the processor remains the same, which may leave some users wishing for more significant performance upgrades. This begs the question of whether it’s worth considering the Vivo V29 Pro, particularly when the pricing is set at ₹39,999 for the base variant.