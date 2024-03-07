Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30 launched in India

March 07, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Vivo on Thursday expanded its V-series in India with the launch of Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones. The Chinese smartphone seller has also introduced ZEISS branding in the premium series for the first time which was reserved only for X series earlier.

The Vivo V30 Pro sports a ZEISS triple rear camera with a 50MP Sony IMX920 portrait sensor to lead. It also has a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP main camera with OIS. It also has six different portrait-style bokeh options. Front camera is also of 50MP resolution.

While the Vivo V30 too has a 50MP selfie camera. On rear, it features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The V30 does not have ZEISS branding.

Both, Vivo V30 and V30 Pro hold a 5,000mAh battery supported by an 80W charger in the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Under the hood, Vivo V30 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor with upto 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Whereas, the Vivo V30 gets Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal space. Both the phones operate on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

The Vivo V30 Pro features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

The Vivo V30 Pro will sell in Andaman Blue and Classic Black shades starting at ₹41,999 for 8GB/256GB variant and ₹46,999 for 12GB/512GB.

While, the Vivo V30 will come Andaman Blue, Peacock Green and Classic Black colours, starting at ₹33,999 for 8GB/128GB variant, ₹35,999 for 8GB/256GB, and ₹37,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

They will go on sale across Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and retail stores starting March 14.