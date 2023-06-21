  • Size: 55 inches
  • Processor: 4K Processor X1/4K X-Reality PRO
  • Light Source: Direct LED
  • Sound: 2 full range speakers, 2 channels, 20W [Clear Phase; Open Baffle Speaker]
  • HDR Compatibility: HDR10 / HLG
  • Smart TV Features: Google TV with Google Assistant; Apple Airplay / Apple Home; Voice Search; Works with Alexa; Chromecast Built-in