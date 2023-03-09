Panasonic launches new 4K OLED TVs in two sizes

March 09, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Panasonic on Thursday launched a new range of 4K OLED TVs for the Indian market. Available in 55 and 65 inches, the new Panasonic OLED TVs come with 4K studio colour engine, 4K up converter, micro dimming, motion estimation and composition, hexa chrome drive, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Operated on Android 10, the new 4K OLED TVs feature Panasonic’s IoT platform MirAIe, work with Google Assistant, Alexa and have built-in Chromecast.

The Japanese electronics major has used 2GB RAM and provided 32GB internal memory in the new 4K TVs. They have got 20W speaker output, feature built-in tweeters and Dolby Atmos support.

“Post pandemic, the demand for larger screen size television has seen a significant surge in the country due to the rising trend of at-home entertainment,” said Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Panasonic OLEDs have been developed keeping in mind the evolving demands of new-age consumers. Whether it is the demand for streaming rich, picture-perfect content, or an immersive theatre like experience – the new 4K immersive OLED television offers it all,” he added.

Mr. Fujimori said, “We expect the OLED TVs to enhance the 4K contribution to 50% to the overall TV business revenue.”

Panasonic new 4K OLED range starts from ₹1,99,990, and will be available across Panasonic stores, e-commerce platforms and other offline stores.