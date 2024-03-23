Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 with Intel Core 5 in India

March 23, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy Book4 laptop starting with Intel Core 5 processor and integrated Intel graphics in India. The Galaxy Book4 gets up to 1TB expandable SSD storage option.

The Galaxy Book4 is an extension of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Book4 series in India which includes Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 has a 16 inch Full HD display and comes with stereo speakers having Dolby Atmos. Galaxy Book4 comes with AI-Powered Photo Remaster tool and Galaxy Video Editor.

For connectivity, it offers 1 HDMI, 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB3.2, microSD card reader, 1 headphone out/mic-in, 1 LAN port.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 utilises Windows 11 Home with upto 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 ships witha 54 Wh battery and a 45 W USB Type-C adapter.

Galaxy Book4 comes in Gray and Silver colours at a starting price of ₹74,990 for Core 5 with 8GB RAM. There is one top model with Core 7 and 16GB RAM as well.