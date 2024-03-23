GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 with Intel Core 5 in India

Samsung Galaxy Book4 utilises Windows 11 Home with upto 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD

March 23, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 with Intel Core 5 in India

Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 with Intel Core 5 in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy Book4 laptop starting with Intel Core 5 processor and integrated Intel graphics in India. The Galaxy Book4 gets up to 1TB expandable SSD storage option.

The Galaxy Book4 is an extension of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Book4 series in India which includes Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 has a 16 inch Full HD display and comes with stereo speakers having Dolby Atmos. Galaxy Book4 comes with AI-Powered Photo Remaster tool and Galaxy Video Editor.

For connectivity, it offers 1 HDMI, 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB3.2, microSD card reader, 1 headphone out/mic-in, 1 LAN port.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung Galaxy Book4 utilises Windows 11 Home with upto 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 ships witha 54 Wh battery and a 45 W USB Type-C adapter.

Galaxy Book4 comes in Gray and Silver colours at a starting price of ₹74,990 for Core 5 with 8GB RAM. There is one top model with Core 7 and 16GB RAM as well.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.